Jackky Bhagnani's Kamariya is a hit amongst dance classes

Jackky Bhagnani who essays the role of a lazy, crazy, good for nothing, aimless Gujarati guy named Jai has been receiving accolades for his apt portrayal

Actor Jackky Bhagnani's recent chartbuster 'Kamariya' from Mitron has been creating a rage online becoming one of the most loved tracks of the season. The song has been spreading amongst the youngsters so much that dance classes have started rehearsing on the festive song for Navratri.

Jackky Bhagnani who won the hearts of the audience with his electrifying dance moves not only impressed the audience but also started #Kamariya Challenge which received an exceptional response from the industry.

Set in the local town of Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Mitron perfectly grabs the essence of the heritage city. Shot in the pol region of the city, Mitron explores the cultural sites in Ahmedabad.

Actor Jackky Bhagnani has been garnering appreciation from all quarters for his recent release 'Mitron'. The actor who essays the role of a lazy, crazy, good for nothing, aimless Gujarati guy named Jai has been receiving accolades for his apt portrayal.

Critics have showered the actor with praises for his performance, leaving Jackky overwhelmed to the warm response by the critics as well as the audience.

Jackky Bhagnani has earlier delivered remarkable performances in films like 'Youngistaan', 'Rangrezz' amongst others. The actor also delivered the superhit 'FALTU' with director Remo D'Souza, last seen in 'Welcome to Karachi', Jackky Bhagnani has also produced Bollywood films like Sarabjit.

