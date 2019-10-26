Jackky Bhagnani's Diwali bash: Sara, Shriya Saran, Varun, Sophie, Karan Johar squeeze in for selfies
Pictures from Jackky Bhagnani's Diwali bash are flooded all over on social media. What is making the most noise is Sara Ali Khan's saree, the actress is a true-blue royal in every sense.
Diwali bashes are one of the most enjoyable parties for celebrities. The actors revealed that Diwali parties are always full of fun, food, playing cards, dressing up in the best outfit and party hard. Adding to the festive fervour was actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani's Diwali party organised at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.
The guest-list was a blockbuster one with the likes of filmmaker Karan Johar, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, actors Sara Ali Khan, Shriya Saran, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon with sister Nupur Sanon, Nushrat Bharucha, Varun Sharma, Sophie Choudry, Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar with sister Samiksha Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa and many others graced Jackky's Diwali party.
Well, Bollywood celebrities are mostly all about selfies, photographs and then posting it on social media. Through this, the celebs let their followers know about their way of celebrating any function or occasion in general.
At Jackky Bhagnani's party, Coolie No. 1 co-actors Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan were seen bonding with Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra. On the other hand, Shriya Saran, better known for her role in Drishyam in the Hindi film industry is opening up in Bollywood style. She was seen enjoying with Sophie Choudry and the team.
In this picture, Varun Dhawan, Sophie Choudry, Guru Randhawa, Shriya Saran, Manish Malhotra pose with the host of the evening, Jackky Bhagnani.
In the next picture, Sophie Choudry is seen posing with singer Guru Randhawa and producer Tanuj Garg.
Since the release of Dream Girl, Nushrat Bharucha, and her co-actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira Kashyap seem to be inseparable. Even at Manish Malhotra's party, one could see their flourishing equation.
Varun Dhawan shares a click with Sophie Choudry and Nushrat Bharucha.
The actor is gearing up for the release of Coolie No. 1 and also flaunted his Kolhapuri chappals as 'Coolie No 1 chappal.'
Well, these celebs had a gala time at Jackky's party!
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Sara Ali Khan looked adorable in her bright yellow saree which she paired with a pink blouse as she arrived for actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani's Diwali party at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. All pictures/Yogen Shah
-
Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira were twinning in white traditional outfits as they arrived for Jackky Bhagnani's Diwali bash at his Bandra home.
-
Shriya Saran looked pretty in her blue and gold saree as she posed for the photographers at Jackky Bhagnani's home in Bandra.
-
Nushrat Bharucha looked pretty in her maxi skirt and crop top as she arrived for Jackky Bhagnani's Diwali party.
-
Kriti Sanon sported a floral orange saree while sister Nupur wore blue coloured sharara set as they arrived for Jackky Bhagnani's Diwali party.
-
Taapsee Pannu looked pretty in her ivory lehenga as she posed for the photographers at Jackky Bhagnani's Diwali party.
-
Bhumi Pednekar and sister Samiksha looked pretty in their blue and white lehengas respectively as they strike the Saand Ki Ankh pose at Jackky Bhagnani's home in Bandra.
-
Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in her blue and white traditional attire as he arrived for Jackky Bhagnani's Diwali party in Bandra.
-
Varun Dhawan poses with Varun Sharma as they arrive for Jackky Bhagnani's Diwali party at his residence in Bandra.
-
Rajkummar Rao, who is currently seen in Made In China, attended Jackky Bhagnani's Diwali party with girlfriend Patralekhaa.
-
Aparshakti Khurana came in with wife Akriti for Jackky Bhagnani's Diwali bash in Bandra.
-
Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap looked pretty in her orange striped dress as she posed for the photographers at Jackky Bhagnani's residence in Bandra.
-
Kunal Kemmu also attended Jackky Bhagnani's Diwali party at his Bandra home.
-
Abhishek Kapoor's wife Pragya Kapoor arrives for Jackky Bhagnani's Diwali party in Bandra.
-
Karan Johar opted for a traditional attire as he attended Jackky Bhagnani's Diwali bash in Bandra.
-
Nitesh Tiwari and wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari also attended the Diwali party at Jackky Bhagnani's Bandra home.
-
Student Of The Year 2 director Punit Malhotra also attended the Jackky Bhagnani's Diwali party.
-
Manish Malhotra was all smile as he posed for the photographers at Jackky Bhagnani's residence in Bandra.
-
Marjaavaan director Milap Zaveri also attended Jackky Bhagnani's Diwali party in Bandra.
Jackky Bhagnani hosted a grand Diwali bash at his residence which was attended by Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor with Mira, Shriya Saran, Nushrat Bharucha, Kriti Sanon with sister Nupur, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and host of other Bollywood celebrities in Bandra, Mumbai. We have pictures
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Karan Johar's dance videos are taking the Internet by storm