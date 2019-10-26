Jackky Bhagnani's Diwali bash: Sara, Shriya Saran, Varun, Sophie, Karan Johar squeeze in for selfies

Diwali bashes are one of the most enjoyable parties for celebrities. The actors revealed that Diwali parties are always full of fun, food, playing cards, dressing up in the best outfit and party hard. Adding to the festive fervour was actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani's Diwali party organised at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.

The guest-list was a blockbuster one with the likes of filmmaker Karan Johar, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, actors Sara Ali Khan, Shriya Saran, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon with sister Nupur Sanon, Nushrat Bharucha, Varun Sharma, Sophie Choudry, Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar with sister Samiksha Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa and many others graced Jackky's Diwali party.

Well, Bollywood celebrities are mostly all about selfies, photographs and then posting it on social media. Through this, the celebs let their followers know about their way of celebrating any function or occasion in general.

At Jackky Bhagnani's party, Coolie No. 1 co-actors Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan were seen bonding with Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra. On the other hand, Shriya Saran, better known for her role in Drishyam in the Hindi film industry is opening up in Bollywood style. She was seen enjoying with Sophie Choudry and the team.

In this picture, Varun Dhawan, Sophie Choudry, Guru Randhawa, Shriya Saran, Manish Malhotra pose with the host of the evening, Jackky Bhagnani.

In the next picture, Sophie Choudry is seen posing with singer Guru Randhawa and producer Tanuj Garg.

Since the release of Dream Girl, Nushrat Bharucha, and her co-actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira Kashyap seem to be inseparable. Even at Manish Malhotra's party, one could see their flourishing equation.

Varun Dhawan shares a click with Sophie Choudry and Nushrat Bharucha.

The actor is gearing up for the release of Coolie No. 1 and also flaunted his Kolhapuri chappals as 'Coolie No 1 chappal.'

Well, these celebs had a gala time at Jackky's party!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates