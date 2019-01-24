Jacous Kallis posts picture from honeymoon with wife Charlene

cricket

Former South African cricketer Jacques Kallis, who was in Maldives with his wife Charlene Engels for their honeymoon, posted this picture

Jcous Kallis with wife Charlene Engels

Former South African cricketer Jacques Kallis, who was in Maldives with his wife Charlene Engels for their honeymoon, posted this picture on Twitter yesterday and wrote: "Only way I could get @charleneengels to leave the villa to get to the airport. Please, can we stay longer." Sweet, na?"

Jacques Kallis got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Charlene Engels in April, 2018. The couple were dating for three years prior to making it official.

Born on October 16, 1975, Jacques Kallis is a former South African cricketer, and, a former Test and ODI captain. Kallis is regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders of all time and one of the game's greatest cricketers. He is one of the very few cricketers in the history of the game to score more than 10,000 runs and take over 250 wickets in both ODI and Test matches, pouching 131 ODI catches along the way as well. His Test match career, in particular, saw him score 13,289 runs, take 292 wickets and 200 catches respectively.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates