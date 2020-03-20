Jacqueline Fernandez' 108 Surya namaskars will inspire you to stay fit

Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram account and shared a video that will surely inspire you to stay fit. It's about the actress displaying her fitness by doing as many as 108 Surya namaskars. That's right! Out of all the options of fitness, people rave about the most, Jacqueline being the yoga lover prefers traditional Suryanamaskar and also tells her audiences to do some.

Sharing a snippet of how Jacqueline does her one Suryanamaskar, the actress says, "This is 1 surya namaskar, 20 mins you can do 20 and it's a great workout! I do 108. yoga to the rescue." (sic)

Take a look at the video right here:

The clip very evidently shows how Jacqueline is focusing on every count and keeping her breathing in a count that matters the most in Surya namaskar. Truly, this video is just like a breath of fresh air and has given all the fitness inspiration you need, taking away all your mid-week blues at a time when everyone must stay home to protect themselves from the pandemic. This! Definitely, is the best regime you can follow at home.

Jacqueline is one of the most positive actresses as she has captured her emotions and the outside environment doesn't affect her inner peace and happiness. Truly, an inspiration we need in our everyday lives to look up to.

Jacqueline leaving no stone unturned and grabbing every opportunity that comes her way which helps her grow will be seen next in venturing into the OTT platform with Mrs. Serial Killer. She will also be seen in films like Attack and Kick 2.

