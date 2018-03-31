Jacqueline Fernandez and Arpita Khan's epic Jumme Ki Raat moment

Holding Jacqueline's top in her mouth, Arpita Khan danced along with the actress on Jumme Ki Raat at Ahil's birthday bash

Celebrations galore for the team of Race 3 as they celebrated the birthday of Arpita Khan Sharma's son Ahil in Abu Dhabi yesterday. Jacqueline Fernandez was seen recreating her chartbuster 'Jumme Ki Raat' from Kick along with Arpita Khan Sharma. Marking the occasion of Salman Khan's nephew Ahil's birthday, the cast and crew of Race 3 put on their party shoes. Jacqueline Fernandez took to social media to give us glimpses of the crazy fun night as she and Arpita Khan Sharma recreated the iconic step of 'Jumme ki Raat' from the Salman Khan-Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Kick.

Arpita was seen mimicking Salman Khan in the song as the duo were goofing around. Holding Jacqueline's top in her mouth, Arpita danced along with Jacqueline. The 2014's thriller Kick gave the audience one of the most loved pair of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez along with yet another chartbuster by the actress. Race 3 brings back the super hit jodi of Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick as Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez are seen sharing screen space for the second time. There has been immense anticipation amongst the audience to witness the duo on screen again.

Known as the Queen of party anthems, Jacqueline Fernandez has innumerable party chartbusters to her credit like 'Sooraj Dooba Hai Yaaro', 'Lat Lag Gayee', 'Jumme Ki Raat', 'Chalti Hai Kya 9 as 12' amongst many others. Jacqueline Fernandez was seen rocking the party along with Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Arpita Khan Sharma amongst others at the birthday celebrations of Ahil. The actress was also seen grooving to her chartbuster 'Sooraj Dooba Hai Yaaro'.

The actress is currently shooting for Race 3 in Abu Dhabi along with Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. Shooting for the action sequences has already begun in Abu Dhabi, wherein Jacqueline will be performing stylized action sequences. The actress will be seen performing MMA techniques involving a lot of kicks and punches. She has been prepping for 2 hours daily to master her action moves. While the actress has earlier been part of action flicks, Jacqueline Fernandez never performed hand to hand combat, her sequences always included weapons. It would be for the first time that the actress will be seen doing bare hand action. After Kick, Race 3 will be Jacqueline Fernandez's second Eid release.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here.

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go