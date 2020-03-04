Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz's madness continues! We are waiting for their song!

It's no news now that Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz are gearing up for the recreated version of Amitabh Bachchan's Mere Angne Mein from Laawaris. They both have been continuously sharing videos and pictures on their Instagram account that only indicate their excitement of working together.

And now, it seems Fernandez isn't just done yet with her posts on Riaz and the making of the song. In her latest Instagram post, she shared three photos and wrote- "Asim Riaz pls smile more it suits you!! new song coming soon!!!" (sic)

Take a look right here:

It seems this is the cherry on the cake for Riaz, who garnered a staggering fan-following after his performance in Bigg Boss 13. He gets the opportunity to work with the lovely Fernandez and showcase his talent. Coming to the actress, we all know how great she is when it comes to dancing, and her athleticism and flexibility are known to all.

Who hasn't seen her pole dancing videos on Instagram and her moves in films like Kick and Roy? This is another opportunity for her to do what she does best- Burn the screen with her sizzling persona. As far as her work-front is concerned, she will be giving us films like Kick 2, Mrs. Serial Killer for Netflix, and Attack.

