Jacqueline Fernandez and Kartik Aaryan come together for brand endorsements

bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez and Kartik Aaryan will endorse Magic Moments, Magic Moments Remix, Magic Moments VERVE and Electra range as the brand looks to reinforce its position as the category leader

Jacqueline Fernandez and Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Kartik Aaryan have been signed on to endorse spirits company Radico Khaitan Limited's Magic Moments. The actors will endorse Magic Moments, Magic Moments Remix, Magic Moments VERVE and Electra range as the brand looks to reinforce its position as the category leader.

While Jacqueline has been chosen for her "fresh and enthusiastic appeal" which is synonymous with the free-spiritedness of the brand, "rising star" Kartik "embodies today's aspiring millennial who wants to live each moment to the fullest", read a statement.

Both the actors are upbeat about the collaboration. "It is a brand that believes in providing unforgettable experiences. It embodies youthfulness, excitement, zeal, free spiritedness and inspires its consumers to live each and every moment," Jacqueline said.

Kartik said: "As a brand, it promises everything that a fantastic life should be like - fun, enjoyment, zest and, above all, zing." They will feature in a new campaign ahead of the festive season.

