Jacqueline Fernandez and Kriti Sanon wish Sajid Nadiadwala on his 54th birthday

Sajid Nadiadwala has been in the business for more than 30 years. He started his journey as a producer in 1989 with JP Dutta's Hathyar. His family has been in the business for more than 60 years, their first film being Inspector in 1954, starring Ashok Kumar. That was the year when Nadiadwala Grandson was born.

And the filmmaker became a director in 2014 with the blockbuster Kick, starring Salman Khan, with whom he's had some memorable collaborations. And now, he's all geared up for Kick 2 with Khan and also Jacqueline Fernandez. And Jacky, as she's fondly called, took to her Instagram account to wish him on his birthday.

The post could see a behind-the-scene picture where the trio could be seen watching their shot on the monitor. The post read- "Happy Bday Nadiad, followed by hearts you believed in me when nobody did, you made me a part of your family and supported me when I needed it the most! (sic)

Have a look:

And another actress who started her career with him in 2014 with Heropanti, Kriti Sanon, also wrote a beautiful post for the filmmaker. She wrote- "Thank you for always being there as a mentor and as family! And for making my dreams come true!!" (sic) Have a look right here:

Nadiadwala revels in making unexpected and unimaginable ensembles. He was the first one to bring Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty together in Waqt Hamara Hai in 1993, Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta in Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega in 2000, Randhir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor in Housefull 2 in 2012, and now he brings Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff together in Baaghi 3. Way to go!

His success ratio is possibly one of the highest in Bollywood and this impeccable record is truly inspiring for any aspiring filmmaker. Last year, he gave a hattrick of hits in the form of Super 30, Chhichhore, and Housefull 4. And now, he has films like Kick 2, Bachchan Pandey, 83, Baaghi 3, and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali coming up.

