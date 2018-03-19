Jacqueline Fernandez as Mohini brings the sizzle to summer with Ek Do Teen

Director Ahmed Khan, who assisted choreographer Saroj Khan in Ek Do Teen, has given the chartbuster a modern twist with Jacqueline Fernandez



Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez on Monday shared with her fans the highly anticipated 'Baaghi 2' song 'Ek Do Teen', a tribute to Madhuri Dixit's 90s hit song. While Alka Yagnik sang the original song from 'Tezab', Shreya Ghoshal has lent her voice for the foot-tapping new version.

Director Ahmed Khan, who assisted choreographer Saroj Khan in 'Ek Do Teen', has given the chartbuster a modern twist with Jacqueline. Ganesh Acharya, on the other hand, has choreographed the song.

The 'Kick' star took to Twitter to share the track as she wrote, 'I hope you love it as much as I do 1 2 3 #EkDoTeen watch it now! #SajidNadiadwala @itigershroff @Dishpatani @khan_ahmedasas @ngemovies @foxstarhindi @tseries @shaanmuofficial @ManishMalhotra @WardaNadiadwala #GaneshMasterji #Baaghi2onMarch30'

Starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, 'Baaghi 2' is the sequel to the 2016 film 'Baaghi'. The film is scheduled to release on March 30.

