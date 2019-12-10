Jacqueline Fernandez falls ill, spotted at a suburban hospital

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Jacqueline Fernandez is the most influential actresses in the industry. Jacqueline's popularity is growing with leaps and bounds with no geographical boundaries.

According to Times of India, the actress has fallen sick and a source close to her shared, "Jacqueline Fernandez has fallen ill."

It added, "The actress was spotted at a suburban hospital yesterday as she has been down with a high fever, body ache, and weakness. She has been under the weather for the last 2 days. She has been shooting for a special song and also fulfilling her brand commitments however the doctor has asked her to be on bed rest and not exert too much."

Ever since the actress started her Youtube channel, she has been treating fans with glimpses into her life and also shares positivity through her exceptional reach. Jacqueline is one of the most influential actresses and is loved by fans all across the globe. She recently turned into a host for international pop sensation Katy Perry on her first-ever visit to India.

On the work front, Jacqueline will be seen in Netflix Original titled Mrs. Serial Killer.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates