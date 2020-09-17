Jacqueline Fernandez' fan pens a handwritten note for her; this one's sure to make your heart full

Hailed as Bollywood's Miss Sunshine for always brightening up one's mood and day with her cheerful self, Jacqueline Fernandez is widely loved by her audience. Just by one glance on her social media, we can feel the infectious energy that she has to deliver and one can easily just get attached to the positive aura of her profile.

A fan recently penned a handwritten note for the actress thanking her for all the positivity that she has bought in the person's life and how just by her words and actions she shares on social media she has been and rock-solid support for the fan.

The note read, "Jacqueline, Thank you for coming into my life. Thank you for making me smile like crazy and making me happy by your existence in my life. You have always listen to me supported me and encouraged me you are always such a beautiful kind hearted person. I am so lucky to have you in my life. You have been a gift in my life. I may not get to hold you in my arms all through but Deep in my heart I truly know your the one that I love and won't let you go. You have loved and supported me like no one else has or ever will. Thank you for always being my my rainbow after the storm. I just say that you are my support system and a last thank you I love you baby be with me always like this."

Jacqueline shared this beautiful message on her social media and was overwhelmed by how her infectious energy is making a difference in people's lives.

Jacqueline has been on a roll in 2020 with back to back song releases and announced Kick 2 and Bhoot Police recently. The actress has also joined hands with Amanda Cerny for a podcast and is partnering with Action Against Hunger Foundation.

