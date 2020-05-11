Jacqueline Fernandez' farm life looks blissful; creates a movie, climbs a tree, and much more!

As the world follows the 'stay at home' rule to be safe and avoid contact with the coronavirus, many Bollywood celebrities have found their solace and tranquillity. Many have their family and friends around to keep up with the patience, while a lot of people lack the physical warmth and presence of their loves ones.

Speaking of which, Jacqueline Fernandez, who was born in Bahrain, shifted to Mumbai long ago to make it big in the world of showbiz. Now, the actress has been staying alone for a very long time. The actress was with Salman Khan and his family at their Pavel farmhouse Arpita Farms as the lockdown was issued by the government of India. Ever since then, Jacqueline has made sure to keep up with the farm life and enjoy every bit of it. Let's take a look at the actress' blissful days in Panvel. The actress also wished her mum and expressed how she wanted to be around her during the quarantine.

Jacqueline also confessed how she has been spending time reading, swimming, riding horses at the farmhouse. Now, she has also released a small 3-minute clip which talks about her quarantine fun! Let's take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) onMay 7, 2020 at 1:18am PDT

Isn't that simply amazing? She is climbing trees, doing household chores, reading books, listening to songs. Who won't like a farm life like this one? Doesn't it remind all the '90s kids of summer vacations, at the granny house? Check out her horse-riding post too!

View this post on Instagram Selfie King! My sunrise buddy ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) onApr 21, 2020 at 8:49pm PDT

Speaking to the daily about the same, she said, "At the farm, I ride horses, swim, run and do yoga to keep myself fit. Being amidst nature has never felt so good. This lockdown has helped me devote more time to activities that I enjoy. This includes reading, too."

Jacqueline Fernandez has been on a sharing spree on social media. From her horse riding videos to excelling yoga poses, she has done it all. Did you see this one?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) onApr 9, 2020 at 3:59am PDT

On the professional front, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen on a Netflix Original film Mrs. Serial Killer, opposite Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina. Mrs. Serial Killer is the story of a doctor whose world comes crashing down on him after he gets framed for a series of murders. The story follows his wife, who tries to save him by committing a crime exactly like the serial killer to prove her husband's innocence.

