Jacqueline Fernandez finds a new BFF in Katy Perry
As Katy Perry arrives in India for a music festival, she finds her BFF in Bollywood star, Jacqueline Fernandez
International singer Katy Perry is on a tour in India for a music festival and the singer is already in love with the city. Katy Perry has found her new girl pal and its none other than the most influential celeb of B-town Jacqueline Fernandez.
During an event earlier today, while interacting with Jacqueline Fernandez, Katy Perry admitted that she has found a friend in Jacqueline and the two beautiful girls are going to spend a lot of time shopping and dining and having a gala time together!
Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most influential personalities not only nationwide but globally as well and a testimony to the same is Jacqueline being loved and admired by the likes of international sensations like Katy Perry.
The Bollywood actress even took to her Instagram account to share a selfie with Perry and captioned it- With the Diva herself. Check out the post right here:
Jacqueline's latest movie Drive was recently released on Netflix and she is all set for her movie Ms. Serial Killer to release on the same platform. The actress will also star in Salman Khan's Kick 2 which will be directed by Sajid Nadiadwala.
Popstar and international singing sensation Katy Perry landed in Mumbai during the early hours of November 12, 2019. All pictures/Yogen Shah and Pallav Paliwal
In picture: Katy Perry looked pretty in a pink mini dress she opted for the press conference hosted at a plush hotel in Mumbai.
Katy Perry has arrived in India to perform at a music festival in Mumbai on November 16. She will also be joined by another international sensation, Dua Lipa.
In picture: Katy Perry completed her look with feathered pink stilettos, a high ponytail and chunky earrings during the outing.
This isn't the first time that the 35-year-old singer has visited India. She vacationed in the country back in 2010 along with her ex-husband Russell Brand.
In picture: Jacqueline Fernandez accompanied the pop singer at the press conference.
During their trip, they visited the Taj Mahal, Agra, where Brand reportedly proposed her for the marriage. However, this is the first time that Katy Perry will be performing at a music festival in India.
Sharing her excitement, Katy Perry shared on social media, "I am so happy to be returning to India and excited to headline my first-ever performance in Mumbai. I am looking forward to seeing and singing with all of my Indian KatyCats at the OnePlus Music Festival."
Katy Perry, before her concert begins, will have a press conference on November 12, 2019. For the unversed, Katy has performed on multiple songs at her concerts so far. Dark Horse, Pendulum, Chained to the Rhythm, Witness, being some of them!
To accompany Katy Perry, Dua Lipa, Amit Trivedi, Ritviz, Local Train and AsWeKeepSearching will also be seen performing on November 16.
Perry and Dua Lipa will, of course, be the main draw. Perry, who made her debut in 2008, has an enviable record of racking up a cumulative 35 billion streams besides a global sales figure of 45 million-plus (adjusted) albums and 135 million tracks.
Jacqueline Fernandez and Katy Perry attended the press conference to welcome the pop singer to Mumbai for her first-ever concert in the city. We have pictures
