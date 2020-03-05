Jacqueline Fernandez: Fitness is not just about being a particular size

Jacqueline Fernandez has one of the fittest and the most beautiful bodies in the industry and talking about her fitness, she said something we all need to listen to! Jacqueline shares all the secrets and says, "Over the years, I have realised that fitness is not about being of a particular size. I am paying much more attention to meditation, breathing, and inner peace these days."

Adding on how she keeps herself calm, Jacqueline says, "I am focusing more on things that calm me, sometimes yoga, sometimes dancing, and sometimes breathing exercises. My fitness routine will always be there. But if I have just an hour to spare, I will go for a meditation session instead of the gym."

Everyone surely focuses on the path of fitness but very few are able to achieve it all. Jacqueline clearing all the clouds of doubts shares the path with us to follow for achieving inner peace and being fit in the longest term.

Jacqueline has always focused on the right direction and aced it. The actress never fails to surprise us and wow the audience with her different avatars; be it fashion, brands or anything else. And coming to her Instagram posts, we all know how fantastic they are and she keeps sharing videos and pictures of her workout sessions, beach beckonings, and of course, pole dancing.

