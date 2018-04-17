Jacqueline Fernandez gifts her make-up artist a car!

Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been working with make-up artist, Shaan Muttathil since few years, gifted him a brand new car on his 34th birthday



Jacqueline Fernandez with her makeup artist Shaan

Jacqueline Fernandez is a team player and always treats her team as a family. Her Instagram posts are filled with her team and it's quite evident that she shares a very special bond with her team.

One such recent example is when Jacqueline Fernandez gifted her make-up artist Shaan a brand new car. The Sri Lankan beauty, who has been working with make-up artist, Shaan Muttathil since few years, gifted him a brand new car on his 34th birthday.

Social media is a proof that the actress is always seen sharing some funny moments with her team. She makes it a point that her team has whatever they need, and as she is so close to them and spends most of her time with them she tries gifting her team something or the other. But this was something that no one in her team was expecting.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Jacqueline will be next seen in Race 3 and Kick 2 opposite Superstar Salman Khan. The actress has now also turned her attention to fashion. She joins the growing list of stars who have a clothing label under their belt, as she launches her athleisure line, Just F.

Veering from the templatised gym wear, the collection will play with florals, colour blocking, monochromes and more. The fitness enthusiast was prompted to pursue it after she noticed the limited options in active wear. "Given our busy routine, we would like to head to the gym straight from work, or maybe head to lunch after a workout session. We wanted people to save time and not worry about changing," she says.

Collaborating with Anirban Blah and Jiggy George's Mojostar for the venture, Jacqueline Fernandez firmly believes in her offering that will be launched next month. "The funny thing is many celebrities endorse products, but they don't consume it. I don't want to cheat my consumers. This is something that I am going to use it myself."

