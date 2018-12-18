Jacqueline Fernandez gives a live performance winning hearts at an award function

bollywood

After her enthralling performance at the IPL ceremony earlier this year, Jacqueline Fernandez yet again ruled the stage with her dancing skills at a recent award function

Jacqueline Fernandez

In a recent award function actress Jacqueline Fernandez was seen spilling her magic on stage. The diva has time and again mesmerized the audience with her vibrant and lively performances. The Queen of party anthems, Jacqueline has given celebratory songs that form the top picks for every occasion be it weddings, parties or clubs.

After her enthralling performance at the IPL ceremony earlier this year, Jacqueline yet again ruled the stage with her dancing skills at a recent award function. Jacqueline is one of the most brilliant dancers in the industry. The actress has garnered love and appreciation for her dancing skills through all her chartbusters.

The actress has many dancing numbers on her credit be it Chittiyan Kalaiyyan, Jumme ki raat, Lat lag gayee, Sooraj dooba hai yaaro, Party on my mind, Ek Do Teen among many others. After setting the screens on fire with all her brilliant dance moves, Jacqueline always has a remarkable presence on stage as well.

Soon we will be seeing the actress setting the stage on her fire with her sizzling moves added to her smoking hot looks. It will be a visual treat for all her fans at the time of telecast.

