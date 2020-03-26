Jacqueline Fernandez has a big surprise coming up for her fans in the form of Genda Phool

Bollywood's sunshine Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to wow the audience with yet another track and this time, it's Genda Phool with Badshaah where there's a surprise for the audience- we have never seen or heard before!

The song is all set to release tomorrow and will see Jacqueline sing in Bengali, something we have never her do or in an avatar of. This certainly comes as a surprise for her fans as it will be the first time ever that she will be singing in Bengali. If comes as even a bigger shock when the actress, until now has never even communicated in Bengali.

The actress will also be donning Bengali attire in the song, again an avatar we have never seen and this certainly, adds to the hype that has been built ever since the song has been announced.

Earlier, during Holi, Jacqueline released a song titled Mere Aangne Me which became popular amongst the masses and it was the actress' look that won over the million hearts.

Genda Phool starring Jacqueline Fernandez alongside Baadshah is produced by Sony Music and will release on March 26, 2020. On the work front, Jacqueline will next be seen in Mrs. Serial Killer, the movie will also mark her digital debut.

