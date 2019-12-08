Jacqueline Fernandez has no qualms asking for work to filmmakers

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Jacqueline Fernandez does not have a busy date diary and she has no qualms asking for work. After a decade in the industry, the glamourous actor has shed her inhibitions and does not mind approaching filmmakers she is keen to collaborate with. After Race 3 (2018), her next outing Drive, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput, dropped on a digital platform.

She will next be seen in Shirish Kunder's web film, Mrs Serial Killer. As they say, ask and you shall receive, Jacqueline.

While opening up on Neha Dhupia's show, "JioSaavn No Filter Neha", Jacqueline pointed out that the journey doesn't get easier irrespective of success or failure. "It doesn't get easier. See the crazier thing about achieving success is you have to keep working on reinvention and you have to keep working on bettering yourself. Then there is another downfall which is your comfort zone. Sometime you get into your comfort zone, you are doing extremely well, people are liking you and then all of a sudden what you're doing just doesn't seem cool enough anymore. Or someone just came along and did 10 times better than you and you're like oh crap! Till you regain it, it's just become more and more challenging," said the actress.

Jacqueline made her Bollywood debut with Sujoy Ghosh's 2009 film Aladin, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh. The film turned out to be a dud at the box office, but Jacqueline got noticed and went on to work in films such as Housefull 2, Murder 2, Kick, Brothers, Dishoom and Judwaa 2.

