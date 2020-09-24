Jacqueline Fernandez heads to Dubai for a brand shoot; see photos

Adhering to the new normal and following all necessary precautions, our sunshine girl Jacqueline Fernandez has started getting back to her work mode. The actress has headed to Dubai for a brand shoot.

Cameras have already started rolling for B-town with all the necessary precautions. Amidst this, we hear that Jacqueline will be fulfilling her prior brand commitment and was spotted at the airport as she heads to Dubai for the same.

A source close to the industry said, "Jacqueline was waiting for the pandemic situation to improve and as we are trying to adapt to the new normal, she will be shooting for a brief period in Dubai. The shoot will be conducted following all norms and safety precautions."

Jacqueline has productively used her time during the lockdown. Keeping her social media active, she gave her fans a glimpse of her life during these tough times. Be it shooting for magazine covers or joining hands with Amanda Cerny for a podcast, she has been on a roll. She has also partnered with Action Against Hunger Foundation.

On the work front, the actress will be seen in Kick 2 and Bhoot police. Jacqueline also has Attack with John Abraham coming up. She was last seen in Netflix's Mrs Serial Killer.

