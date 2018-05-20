Jacqueline Fernandez: I jump at any opportunity I get to wear a sari

Jacqueline Fernandez recently grabbed eyeballs at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception as she looked breathtakingly beautiful in a white studded sari



Jacqueline Fernandez

One of the most stylish celebrities in B-town, Jacqueline Fernandez reveals sari to be her favorite outfit. Jacqueline creates a splash every time she makes an appearance, stunning the on-lookers with each kind of outfit, the actress carries everything with utmost panache. However, the actress states that Sari makes her look the best and she never misses a chance to don a sari.

The beautiful diva has created a stir on social media everytime she stepped out in a sari, Jacqueline Fernandez looks at her fashionable best in the traditional attire.

Complimenting her sexy figure and drop dead gorgeous looks, Sari simply brings out the best in the actress.

Talking about the same, Jacqueline Fernandez shared, "I feel a sari is one of the most stunning outfits. I jump at any opportunity I get to wear one. My looks in a sari are my most favourite."

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez is currently gearing up for one of the most anticipated films of the year Race 3. As the actress returns to the Race franchise with the action thriller, Jacqueline will be seen in some intense action sequences in the film.

