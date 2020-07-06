Jacqueline Fernandez: If you don't have any equipment, Yoga is one of the best things you can do for yourself

During the lockdown that has been imposed. several people are finding it difficult to work out without equipment and can't seem to be adhering to a routine for physical fitness. Fortunately, actress Jacqueline Fernandez comes to the rescue and reveals to the audience her workout routine, giving them 5 recommendations of exercises that can be done without equipment.

In an interview with a leading magazine, Jacqueline gave the viewers workout tips, "Well I mean if you don't have any machines and don't have any weights on you I actually feel that Yoga is one of the best things you can do for yourself. Because you literally go on to planks to work out your arms, you go into a downward dog to stretch out your spine along with your back and your legs."

The actress further added "You can go into khubra which is really good for your back and it also tightens up your legs. Another thing that you could possibly add to that is a combination of 3-4 sets of squats, 3-4 sets of lunges, and something that I have been doing when I practice my Yoga is handstands as when you do handstands you actually work your arms, shoulders, and back. If you can hold a plank and do as many variations of planks in addition to all of that."

Jacqueline's combination of Yoga and strength exercises is a good workout routine to add to your set of daily activities. The actress has been really inspiring and stays in touch with her viewers via her social media, giving them frequent updates as to what she has been up to, brightening up the viewers' life with her positivity.

On the work front, the actress is also making the most of her 2020 with back to back song releases, a film release on OTT platform with Mrs. Serial Killer, recently hosting an OTT reality dance show named Home Dancer, and much more.

