Jacqueline Fernandez in her latest Vlog: I am an Aquagirl

One of Bollywood's prettiest actresses, Jacqueline Fernandez, launched her own YouTube channel on July 23. Jackie's channel already has over 3 million subscribers. The actress started her YouTube channel in order to connect better with her fans.

Recently, the actress uploaded a vlog giving the audience an insight into her birthday. in addition to this vlog, the charmer uploaded part 2 of her birthday celebration. the actress took to social media to make the announcement of her new vlog, raising her fan’s inquisitiveness. Take a look at the video:

The video "travelankas" was dropped on her youtube channel last night and it has already garnered a huge viewership. As a water baby, Jacqueline is seen indulging in some water activities in this vlog and tags herself as 'Aquagirl'. Jacqueline rung her birthday with her friends and family in her hometown in 'Sri Lanka' and its a treat to look at. the highlight of this video is the tattoo she got as a souvenir of remembrance for the epic and buoyant trip.

Sharing the video on her youtube channel, she wrote, "This trip to Sri Lanka was full of fun and frolic. I not only enjoyed my birthday with an endless number of cakes in the presence of my lovely peeps. My new tattoo shall always remind me of the magical times I had on this trip!.

Jacqueline made her Bollywood debut with Sujoy Ghosh's 2009 film Aladin, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh. The film turned out to be a dud at the box office, but Jacqueline got noticed and went on to work in films such as Housefull 2, Murder 2, Kick, Brothers, Dishoom and Judwaa 2.

The actress is now venturing into the digital space with her most anticipated upcoming OTT, Mrs Serial Killer, which will mark her debut on the digital platform. The actress would be seen in her upcoming movie, Kick 2 and the actress will be sharing the screen space with Salman Khan once again.

