Jacqueline Fernandez is all smiles as she leaves for Dabangg tour

After an electrifying performance at Miss India 2018 finale, Jacqueline Fernandez immediately leaves for Dabangg tour concert. Jacqueline who is currently basking on the success of her latest release Race 3 has no time to celebrate as the actress leaves for Dabangg tour with Salman Khan and others.

Soon after her performance at Miss India finale, Jacqueline left for the airport. The actress was seen donning an Olive green jacket with a high waist denim paired with White boots. She summed up the entire look by wearing a white coloured watch and spectacles. The actress will be travelling to different countries, London being the first stop. Jacqueline will be seen performing on various chartbuster along with Superstar Salman Khan.

Jacqueline has been leaving no stone unturned in rehearsing a testimony of which was witnessed on her social media. Post the humongous success of the action Franchise Race 3, Jacqueline adds another 100 Cr film to her kitty which happens to be the 5th film.

Jacqueline Fernandez has also become a favourite amongst the brand circuit. Even before the release of her film, Jacqueline had signed 4 coveted brands which is another feather to her cap. Jacqueline will be seen performing to multiple chartbuster during her 21 days Dabangg tour schedule.

