Jacqueline Fernandez joins hands with a foundation to support the nutrition of two villages in Maharashtra

Good deeds often leave a trail for others in their hearts to follow. One recent example is Jacqueline Fernandez who has partnered with Action Against Hunger Foundation to support the nutrition of villagers of Pathardi and Sakur villages in Maharashtra.

Jacqueline has partnered with them for their Palghar project and the end goal to is to eradicate malnutrition completely but this is a process that will take time and with correct steps and measures this is a goal which is achievable and Jacqueline is doing whatever she can from her end.

Prior to this as well, the actress has worked very closely with the foundation to create awareness about malnutrition during the initial stages of the pandemic.

With the current pandemic, the condition has become worse for everyone and basic necessities have become nothing less than a luxury. Everyone has been trying their best but instead of giving a short term solution, Jacqueline has adopt the villages like her own and plans to ensure that they always have smiles and never suffer due to hunger.

The partnership will be feeding 1550 people giving them all the nutrition they need for the next three years. There will be various group sessions conducted which will be focused on nutrition. Women will also be guided on how to take care of the children after their birth, children under the age of 6 will be screened with MUAC tapes for malnutrition.

Seven frontline workers will be given training and on the job assistance. Along with this, even kitchen gardens will be grown in the village. All of this will be done ensuring all the safety guidelines are followed and no one suffers or dies due to starvation or lack of nutrition.

Have a look at the foundation's post right here:

Bollywood's Miss Sunshine is doing her bit in order to take the society forward and save as many people as she can. In the past as well, Jacqueline has very closely worked with many foundations and also helped many all by herself setting an example. Kudos Jacqueline! The actress will be seen next in Kick 2 which was announced recently.

