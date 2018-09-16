Jacqueline Fernandez lights up the California city with her simple look

bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez. Pic: Jacqueline Fernandez's offical Instagram account

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is currently having a gala time in California. The actress has been treating her fans and followers on social media with pictures from her visit yet again piquing the interest of the audience.

With minimal makeup, the natural beauty has been lightening up the social media with her latest pictures. Jacqueline Fernandez took to social media to share pictures from her US trip saying, " Welcome to my secret garden home away from home".

Recently, the actress stirred the curiosity of the audience by posting pictures with Instagram blogger Amanda Cerny, leaving everyone wondering what's cooking!

Jacqueline never fails to win hearts every time she appears on screen or on her social media with her elegant pictures by keeping her fans captivated, her last two movies have been Blockbuster hits and now fans can't wait to see her on the big screen.

The actress shatters the social media with her images, be it her workout routine, vacation pictures or a sneak peek into her daily life, Jacqueline always leaves the social media into a frenzy!

The ever happy and smiling actress is one of the most active celebrities on social media, who treats her followers with insights into her life.

Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez shared an interesting picture that grabbed major eyeballs as she was seen wearing a saree, giving us retro vibes. The picture left the masses wondering what the actress is upto!

