Jacqueline Fernandez loves watching content across genres

Jacqueline Fernandez believes that content helps her with understanding. She watches shows on all possible platforms - television, theatre and digital - and tries to watch as many things as possible while travelling

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez, who is currently shooting for her first ever digital film, Mrs Serial Killer, will be playing the role of a serial killer in the digital film but did you know the actress can watch any genre of films or series and binges on them.

Interestingly, Mrs Serial Killer is also the first titular project of Jacqueline Fernandez. As the name of the film suggests, Mrs Serial Killer is all about Jacqueline's character and is touted to be a mystery murder story. The actress is all set to play the role of a serial killer in her first OTT project and the fans are going gaga over this announcement.

Interestingly, Mrs Serial Killer is also the first titular project of Jacqueline Fernandez. As the name of the film suggests, Mrs Serial Killer is all about Jacqueline's character and is touted to be a mystery murder story. The actress is all set to play the role of a serial killer in her first OTT project and the fans are going gaga over this announcement.

Jacqueline who has been killing it all this while with her gorgeous looks, enviable figure and sartorial choices, is all set to essay the role of a murderer.

Owing to immense popularity amongst the masses and her influence on social media, a leading magazine which earlier took the actress on the cover decided to release a digital cover too which also marks the actress' first steps into the digital space.

Here's how Jacqueline prepped for the role. She has already watched films like Basic Instinct, Changelings, Silence of the lamb, 7 Khoon Maaf, Seven and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and is exploring the genre to understand the depths of the character. The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo also happens to be one of her favourite films along with other films and series.

The actress has been currently creating a buzz as she would return to Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala's franchise with Kick 2.

