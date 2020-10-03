Jacqueline Fernandez new posts on Instagram: Strong is the new pretty

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is out redefining the idea of being pretty in her new post on social media. Jacqueline took to Instagram and posted a picture sitting on the backseat of a car. In the image, she is dressed in a beige dress and is pouting at the camera. "Strong is the new pretty," she wrote alongside the image.

View this post on Instagram Strong is the new pretty ð§ð»‍âï¸ A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) onOct 1, 2020 at 7:50am PDT

On the personal front, the actress also posted about meeting her mother after 10 months.

Jacqueline has productively used her time during the lockdown. Keeping her social media active, she gave her fans a glimpse of her life during these tough times. Be it shooting for magazine covers or joining hands with Amanda Cerny for a podcast, she has been on a roll. She has also partnered with Action Against Hunger Foundation.

On the work front, Jacqueline will next be seen in the horror-comedy Bhoot Police, directed by Pawan Kripalani, who has helmed thrillers like Phobia and "Ragini MMS" in the past. The cast includes Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor. Jacqueline also has Kick 2 with Salman, Attack with John Abraham coming up. She was last seen in Netflix's Mrs Serial Killer.

With inputs from IANS

