Jacqueline Fernandez opts for a dramatic denim dress to attend Katy Perry press conference

From bespoke couture to streetwear ensemble, Jacqueline Fernandez' wardrobe is every girl's dream wardrobe. The actress gives fashion goals not just when she makes an appearance on the red carpet for promotions, events or work commitments but also when she steps out in her most causal athleisure comfortable clothes.

Jacqueline is a fashion-forward foresight who is always one strut ahead of the game was spotted in a la mode ensemble at a press conference with international pop star Katy Perry.

Dressed in a denim blue short dress with a dramatic aqua blue feather sleeves, Jacqueline was a vision to behold! Jacqueline surely knows how to enjoy the limelight and make a grandeur entry. If there is someone that has made an art of marrying debonair with elegance, it's most definitely her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) onNov 12, 2019 at 1:41am PST

She took to her Instagram handle to share her look with the caption, "Today for Katy Perry press con! Can't wait for 16th Nov!"

The detailed outfit was paired with sparkling small diamond studs and nude sandals, showing off her perfectly toned legs. Rounding off her look was her signature brownish nude lips, smokey eyes and tresses neatly pulled back in a high ponytail. the diva carried this challenging style with great poise and most fashionable foot forward.

On the professional front, Jacqueline recently made her digital debut with Netflix's Drive and will be seen next in yet another Netflix's movie "Mrs Serial Killer". She will also be seen in Kick franchise "Kick 2" opposite Salman Khan, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

