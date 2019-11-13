Jacqueline Fernandez opts for a dramatic denim dress to attend Katy Perry press conference
Jacqueline Fernandez has carved a niche for herself as a style icon and a fashionista in the tinsel town.
From bespoke couture to streetwear ensemble, Jacqueline Fernandez' wardrobe is every girl's dream wardrobe. The actress gives fashion goals not just when she makes an appearance on the red carpet for promotions, events or work commitments but also when she steps out in her most causal athleisure comfortable clothes.
Jacqueline is a fashion-forward foresight who is always one strut ahead of the game was spotted in a la mode ensemble at a press conference with international pop star Katy Perry.
Dressed in a denim blue short dress with a dramatic aqua blue feather sleeves, Jacqueline was a vision to behold! Jacqueline surely knows how to enjoy the limelight and make a grandeur entry. If there is someone that has made an art of marrying debonair with elegance, it's most definitely her.
She took to her Instagram handle to share her look with the caption, "Today for Katy Perry press con! Can't wait for 16th Nov!"
The detailed outfit was paired with sparkling small diamond studs and nude sandals, showing off her perfectly toned legs. Rounding off her look was her signature brownish nude lips, smokey eyes and tresses neatly pulled back in a high ponytail. the diva carried this challenging style with great poise and most fashionable foot forward.
On the professional front, Jacqueline recently made her digital debut with Netflix's Drive and will be seen next in yet another Netflix's movie "Mrs Serial Killer". She will also be seen in Kick franchise "Kick 2" opposite Salman Khan, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.
Popstar and international singing sensation Katy Perry landed in Mumbai during the early hours of November 12, 2019. All pictures/Yogen Shah and Pallav Paliwal
In picture: Katy Perry looked pretty in a pink mini dress she opted for the press conference hosted at a plush hotel in Mumbai.
Katy Perry has arrived in India to perform at a music festival in Mumbai on November 16. She will also be joined by another international sensation, Dua Lipa.
In picture: Katy Perry completed her look with feathered pink stilettos, a high ponytail and chunky earrings during the outing.
This isn't the first time that the 35-year-old singer has visited India. She vacationed in the country back in 2010 along with her ex-husband Russell Brand.
In picture: Jacqueline Fernandez accompanied the pop singer at the press conference.
During their trip, they visited the Taj Mahal, Agra, where Brand reportedly proposed her for the marriage. However, this is the first time that Katy Perry will be performing at a music festival in India.
Sharing her excitement, Katy Perry shared on social media, "I am so happy to be returning to India and excited to headline my first-ever performance in Mumbai. I am looking forward to seeing and singing with all of my Indian KatyCats at the OnePlus Music Festival."
Katy Perry, before her concert begins, will have a press conference on November 12, 2019. For the unversed, Katy has performed on multiple songs at her concerts so far. Dark Horse, Pendulum, Chained to the Rhythm, Witness, being some of them!
To accompany Katy Perry, Dua Lipa, Amit Trivedi, Ritviz, Local Train and AsWeKeepSearching will also be seen performing on November 16.
Perry and Dua Lipa will, of course, be the main draw. Perry, who made her debut in 2008, has an enviable record of racking up a cumulative 35 billion streams besides a global sales figure of 45 million-plus (adjusted) albums and 135 million tracks.
Jacqueline Fernandez and Katy Perry attended the press conference to welcome the pop singer to Mumbai for her first-ever concert in the city. We have pictures
