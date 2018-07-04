Jacqueline Fernandez' recent experiment at the Dabangg Tour inspires her female fans

Jacqueline Fernandez has always been an audience favourite be it for her style quotient or her killer dance moves. She is currently leaving no stone unturned in treating her fans with stunning performances at the Dabangg Tour

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez who recently experimented with multiple variations out of a single outfit at the Dabangg Tour has inspired many teenage girls off late. The Race 3 actress opted for a single outfit by Falguni Shane Peacock and experimented it with multiple variations for all her performance.

Sharing the pictures of all the outfits, Jacqueline took to her social media saying, "One outfit, many ways!! from Falguni Shane Peacock Ayo Henderson #DabanggTour #DabanggReloaded".

Looking at this, many teenage girls got inspired by the style diva and experimented with their outfits too. These female fans also took to their social media sharing pictures of how they have gone ahead and styled one single outfit with multiple variations.

It was quite a fan affair where the girls have tagged Jacqueline and thanked her to be such an inspiration. Jacqueline has always been an audience favourite be it for her style quotient or her killer dance moves. The actress is currently leaving no stone unturned in treating her fans with stunning performances at the Dabangg Tour. The actress will be travelling to different countries during her 21 days Dabangg tour schedule.

