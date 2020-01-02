Jacqueline Fernandez rings in New Year with Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal in Switzerland

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Jacqueline Fernandez had set off for Switzerland to enjoy a snowy New Year. The actress was having fun in the Swiss Alps where she bumped into lovebirds, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. The trio had a gala time together. Jacqueline decided to treat us with snowy pictures of their fun-filled getaway on her Instagram account.

The Kick actress shared a picture of the trio having lunch together with their other pals. In the caption, she expressed her happiness in relishing the first lunch of 2020 with amazing people. Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram First lunch of 2020 with these amazing people! A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) onJan 1, 2020 at 9:35am PST

Later, they decided to indulge in some skiing. The actors had lots of fun skiing in the snow. Sharing a video of their adventure, Jacqueline wrote: "I lost then I won then I fell".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) onJan 1, 2020 at 10:08am PST

Later, the Race 3 actress painted her Instagram stories with pictures of her enjoying the vacation with Varun. In one of the pictures, we can see the duo gearing up for a skiing adventure. Sharing the click, she wrote: "@Varundvn my fav is here!!!"

Her next image was the trio getting ready for the adventure. Advising her Judwaa 2 co-star, she wrote, "@Varundvn don't fall".

Earlier, Varun and Natasha had bumped into Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan in the snowy climes of Switzerland. All of them decided to celebrate the New Year together. Anushka Sharma shared a photo and a couple of Instagram stories that show them chilling out together.

View this post on Instagram Happy New Year âÂ¨ðÂÂÂ A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) onDec 31, 2019 at 7:26pm PST

It seems Switzerland has turned into mini-Bollywood with the actors enjoying the new year in the Swiss Alps together.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates