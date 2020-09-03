Jacqueline Fernandez rocks her freckles in this no filter selfie!

Jacqueline Fernandez loves to connect with her fans online and likes to share her real, unfiltered self on social media. Her fans and social media followers adore her social media posts that are all about self-love, fitness, and self-growth.

Jacqueline recently shared a few no filter selfies on social media with the caption, "And out come the freckles"

View this post on Instagram And out come the freckles A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) onSep 2, 2020 at 12:07am PDT

The selfies also show the many moods of the actress. The audience loves how the actress always keeps it real on social media. Time and again, we've seen Jackie enjoying every festival and happy occasion enthusiastically.

Jacqueline Fernandez has had a great 2020 with back-to-back song releases and also announced Kick 2 recently. The actress has also joined hands with Amanda Cerny for a podcast and is partnering with Action Against Hunger Foundation.

