Jacqueline Fernandez, Rohan Gandotra are the new faces of a fashion retail store

Jacqueline Fernandez and Rohan Gandotra

M Baazar, Eastern India's leading fashion retail store chain has signed up with Bollywood's hottest Fashion Diva, Jacqueline Fernandez as their latest Brand Ambassador. A former Miss Srilanka and Bollywood's most promising superstar is ecstatic about her association with the brand. "When they showed me their collection, I just fell in love with what I saw. So, I just couldn't say no when they requested me to be associated with their Brand."

Rohan Gandotra has been paired with Ms Jacqueline in this hi fashion campaign. Rohan is young charming TV Star, who has the next door boy charm and amazing cool attitude. His popularity is spread across India. He is popular both on television and across top brands for many successful ad campaigns.



The campaign has been shot by the ace celebrity and fashion photographer Abhay Singh. The styling of this super glamorous shoot is done by the very talented Tanya Ghavri. It travels through all the festivities of the year in super chic western wear both casual and formals, as well as traditional Indian wear for both ladies and menswear.

Today, the brand has a presence of 50 stores across 7 Indian states and boasts of an enviable range of menswear, ladies wear, kids wear and accessories catering to today's fashion-trendy Generation. As a brand ambassador, Jacqueline will surely take it a few notches higher on the fashion scale.

