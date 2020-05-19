Jacqueline Fernandez roped in as the face of an online dance competition

Jacqueline Fernandez has been roped in as the face of an online dance competition, Home Dancer. The Disney + Hotstar show, hosted by Karan Wahi, offers dance enthusiasts a platform to showcase their talent from the comfort of their homes. Participants need to upload their dance videos on the streaming platform's app. Viewers decide the winner with Rs. 4 lakh as a prize every week.

This is a wonderful opportunity for all the dance enthusiasts to showcase their talent merely by sitting at home. And credits must be given to the creators of the show who could pull this feat off. We would love to see their performances too and what if India gets its new dancing star soon?

And coming to Jacqueline, we all know she is a fantastic dancer, possibly one of the best we have in Bollywood. The first time we saw her fluid skills was in Salman Khan's Kick, and ever since then, there was no stopping the actress. Right from Roy to Housefull 3 to A Gentleman (where she impressed a lot of people with her pole dance) to Saaho, she has proved she can surely move and grove effortlessly.

Currently, she is at Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel and they recently released a song called Tere Bina that has already fetched more than 24 million views and is on a record-smashing spree.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news