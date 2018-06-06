Jacqueline Fernandez: Salman Khan has been a huge, positive force for me

Jacqueline Fernandez says that Salman Khan is family for her



Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez

After the blockbuster hit of Kick, Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to recreate the magic with Salman Khan in their upcoming action franchise, Race 3. Jacqueline, who has always been vocal about her equation with Salman Khan has gone ahead to speak in depth about her Race 3 co-star.

The Sri Lankan beauty shared, "We've known each other quite well for quite some time now, from the time I came to India. He has been one of my biggest supporters. Salman has been a friend from the time when I didn't even know if I should really sign a film or not. Then, of course, being a part of Kick really changed things for me".

"To me, Salman is a family. I respect him a lot and would do anything for him, and I know the feeling is mutual. I really appreciate the fact that we can be really honest with each other. I respect him a lot, I feel like he has been a huge, positive force for me," added Jacqueline Fernandez.

The hit pairing of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez has generated immense anticipation amongst masses ever since the film's announcement. The film's first two songs gave us glimpses of the sizzling chemistry between the duo, stirring the excitement of the audience for the film.

Jacqueline is currently making all right noise as she is seen painting the town red with her never seen before action avatar in Race 3. The duo is all set to treat the audience with an Eid 2018 release.

