Jacqueline Fernandez shares a post on World Environment Day
On the occasion of World Environment Day, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a very heartwarming post reminding citizens, which says that humans will perish in the next 31 years unless we preserve the environment
Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most sought-after names, not just for her commercially successful films, but also in the brand circuit. On the occasion of World Environment Day, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a very heartwarming post reminding citizens, which says that humans will perish in the next 31 years unless we preserve the environment.
Taking on her social media handle, Jacqueline Fernandez shared, "Only 31 Years left to tick everything on your check list, unless we realise: 'We are a part of the environment, not apart from the environment'. #WorldEnvironmentDay"
Only 31 Years left to tick everything on your check list, unless we realise: 'We are a part of the environment, not apart from the environment'. #WorldEnvironmentDay https://t.co/cx0DqufHyA— Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) June 5, 2019
Just like any responsible citizen of the country, Jacqueline is one actor who has always been supportive in advocating for the welfare of animals and have been supportive during Kerala floods which shook the entire nation. The actress has always used her presence to spread word across for any good cause.
The actress is known for her wise choice of brands and promotes only cruelty-free products with the brand she chooses, which surely is an extension of her personality.
Owing to immense popularity amongst the masses and her influence on social media, a leading magazine which earlier took the actress on the cover decided to release a digital cover too which also marks the actress' first steps into the digital space. Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to mark her Digital debut with Mrs Serial Killer.
The actress has been currently creating a lot of buzz as she would return to Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala's franchise with Kick 2.
