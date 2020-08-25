Search

Jacqueline Fernandez shares a quirky picture of her cat, and the caption is unique

Updated: Aug 25, 2020, 08:00 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of her cat and what catches the attention is the caption, if you can decipher it.

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez is popularly known as Bollywood Miss Sunshine and over the years she has given phenomenal characters. The lockdown caused due to the pandemic has definitely restricted the movement but Bollywood's Miss Sunshine recently took to her social media and shared a photograph of her reading a script and captioned it as, "Bulletproof XYZA." (sic) Have a look at it right here:

 
 
 
Bulletproof XYZA

The picture has a beautiful background with a cup of coffee, XYZA, and a script. What is the actress reading? Is it a new script? or is it related to Kick 2 we can't wait for the final reveal. After the recent announcement of Kick 2, is there something new that's cooking? Well, time will surely tell.

The actress has had a great 2020 with back-to-back song releases and her recent debut on OTT with a dark character in Mrs Serial Killer was loved by all. The actress has also joined hands with Amanda Cerny for a podcast and is partnering with l Action Against Hunger Foundation.

