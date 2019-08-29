Jacqueline Fernandez shares madness behind the making of Saaho's Bad Boy song

regional-cinema

The Vlog no. 2 is a fun capture of the BTS moments of Jacqueline Fernandez' recent visit to Croatia where she shot for the song 'Bad Boy' from her upcoming film, Saaho

Jacqueline Fernandez/picture courtesy: Jacqueline Fernandez' Instagram account

Jacqueline Fernandez recently launched her youtube channel and after an entertaining insight into her personal life and what goes behind the making of the projects she is a part of, the actress has dropped the second video on her channel. The Vlog no. 2 is a fun capture of the Behind the scenes moments of Jacqueline's recent visit to Croatia where she shot for the song 'Bad Boy' from her upcoming film, Saaho.

The video starts with the chaos that goes before the shoot, with Jacqueline running to and fro the costume trials where she tries on the beautiful dresses laid out for her, a total of five that she will be pulling off in Bad Boy. As the video progresses, we get a sneak peek into the actress' morning routine. Apart from that, we get an extensive look at the 5 different looks of Jacqueline from Bad Boy and how she gets ready for each one of them.

Watch the video right here:

Her makeup routine is something to take lessons from as each day as she preps up to look her glamorous best. The song routine sees the actress gyrating to its tunes and looking her hottest best as she dances alongside Prabhas. It also captures the high glam shoot life, exotic locales, and all the fun that went behind the making of Bad Boy.

As the schedule in Croatia ends, the video ends with Jacqueline gorging on pizza and cakes as the actress is seemingly extremely fond of them and her wrapping up and going back to Mumbai, wherein she will directly go to the sets of her upcoming project 'Serial Killer.'

Also Read: Saaho: Prabhas and Jacqueline's Bad boy song tops trend list

Saaho is being touted as the largest film of 2019. Apart from the lead actors - Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others. Saaho marks the debut of Prabhas in the Hindi film industry.

Saaho is helmed by Sujeeth and produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati. This film also marks the Ek Villain actor's debut in the South Indian film industry. Saaho has been shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi simultaneously, and is slated to hit the theatres on August 30.

Mrs Serial Killer is about a woman whose husband has been framed and imprisoned for serial murders. She needs to perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove that her husband is innocent. The film is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife, filmmaker Farah Khan.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez: Sanjay Leela Bhansali films made me join Bollywood

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates