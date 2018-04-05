Jacqueline Fernandez slays in the perfect fusion outfit

Jacqueline Fernandez effortlessly carried the look which was the perfect blend of feminine florals with an edgy leather layer



Jacqueline Fernandez with Salman Khan at the airport

Jacqueline Fernandez was seen exiting the airport in a rather unconventional look, the actress made heads turn with her fusion attire mixing floral and leather in the most applaud worthy way.

Trust Jacqueline Fernandez to up her style game with every outing. In her most recent spotting, Jacqueline was seen wearing a floaty floral maxi dress which she cleverly teamed up with a badass leather jacket.

The Race 3 actress effortlessly carried the look which was the perfect blend of feminine florals with an edgy leather layer. Finishing the look with comfort flats the actress made a stylish entry into the city

Keeping it simple Jacqueline left her hair down donning a cherry red lipstick. The actress who was shooting in Abu Dhabi for her upcoming action franchise Race 3, made for a perfect picture as she made a perfect layered appearance.

Also Read: Race 3: All Is Not Well Between Jacqueline Fernandez And Daisy Shah?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates