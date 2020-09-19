Jacqueline Fernandez' song Genda Phool crosses 550 Million views

Jacqueline has been on a roll in 2020 with back to back song releases and one of the songs which completely broke the internet is Genda Phool where, Jacqueline was seen unfolding a whole new side with her Bengali avatar and that hook step, which just stole our hearts.

The love for the song has been from all across the globe and has now crossed 550 Million views and is still counting. On the success of the song, here's what Jacqueline Fernandez has to share.

Jacqueline says, “I am extremely happy and grateful that people have showered so much love towards the song. We crossed 550 million views recently and it's insane! I had so much fun shooting this song. It was a different experience as genre was unexplored for me. The whole process was super exciting— from wearing a Bengali attire that I had never donned to experiencing the touch of folk music and overall, the vibe with its beats.”

“It was lovely to see the fan videos as well as the fans recreating the looks and making dance covers on it. I am so happy that we could entertain everyone with this track during the lockdown”, she adds.

Our Bollywood’s sunshine truly knows how to make heads turn with her choice of songs and characters. Numerous fans-made recreations for the Bengali avatar and the love is still growing.

The actress recently announced Kick 2 followed by Bhoot Police. The actress has also joined hands with Amanda Cerny for a podcast and is partnering with Action Against Hunger Foundation.

