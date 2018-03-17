Jacqueline Fernandez turns nutritionist for her MMA team

Super Fight League, a mixed martial arts tournament, promoted by Bill Dosanjh and British professional boxer Amir Khan, has seen celebrity support from co-owners like Ajay Devgn, Randeep Hooda, Jacqueline, Arbaaz Khan and Tiger Shroff



Jacqueline Fernandez

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been giving nutrition advice to her Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) team Delhi Heroes for the grand finale of the "MTV Super Fight League". They will battle it out against Salim Suleiman's team UP Nawabs. "Nutrition plays a very important role when you're an MMA fighter and now that we are in the finals, this is a huge aspect. We curated a special diet called the 7 Day Miracle Diet since a lot of the Indian MMA fighters lack nourishment," Jacqueline said in a statement.

"There's a lot of focus on carbohydrates, nitrate rich liquids and proteins. MMA is a sport that competes based on weight and fighters are always in a catabolic state. It's really tough to make strength, endurance and power goals if they aren't getting enough calories. "But if an MMA fighter isn't the right weight, he doesn't fight so a lot of focus on personal discipline as well to ensure there aren't many cheat days," she added. The finale of the mixed martial arts tournament will be held on Saturday.

Super Fight League, a mixed martial arts tournament, promoted by Bill Dosanjh and British professional boxer Amir Khan, has seen celebrity support from co-owners like Ajay Devgn, Randeep Hooda, Jacqueline, Arbaaz Khan and Tiger Shroff. Season two of the league started on February 9, and the finale will be held at the MTV SFL Arena, Famous Studios.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever