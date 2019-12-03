Jacqueline Fernandez wanted to be a nun before she 'discovered boys'

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Given her love for dance, acting, and all things fashionable, Jacqueline Fernandez could easily seem deceptive when stating that she once harboured the desire to be a nun. "I went to a convent school that was run by nuns. As a kid, you follow an example and get influenced. I was influenced by them. We were in school, and in church every day. I was in the choir too. There was a lot of gospel stuff [that we sang]. It seemed like [I had no] other way to go," the actor said in an episode of Neha Dhupia's podcast, which airs today.

Prod her on the events that led to a change of heart, and she says, "I started discovering boys." "I started having crushes, and eventually knew that the nun thing would not work out."

In a no-holds-barred approach, Fernandez even dug up old wounds to retrace the time when she felt her Bollywood career was failing. "In the beginning, I found success very fast. I got a couple of modelling jobs here. I was immediately cast in Aladdin. [Then] there were bad days, where I had nobody to turn to and no idea what I was doing on a set. I got yelled at by people a lot, because I messed up often. Then, films didn't do well. I had a lull for a year. [I began to wonder] what had I done [wrong], or [if this was the] right career move."

