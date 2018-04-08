Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Ek Do Teen' becomes the highest gainer of the week

Here's the list of highest gainers this week and 'Ek Do Teen' from Baaghi 2 has taken the 7th spot



Jacqueline Fernandez

Ormax Media has just released the list of highest gainers this week and 'Ek Do Teen' from Baaghi 2 is the highest gainer of the week. The survey suggested 'Baaghi 2' songs to be the top gainers of the week, wherein 'Ek Do Teen' has phenomenally climbed the chart to secure the #7 position. Looking at the growth, it is being said that the song would soon be amongst the top 5 chartbusters.

While the purists may not have liked the recreated version of Madhuri's 'Ek Do Teen', the audience seems to be loving it. Receiving a roaring response in theatres, 'Ek Do Teen' is turning out to be one of the most popular chartbusters amongst the masses so much so that single screens witness the crowd dancing and whistling with Jacqueline upon the song.

Amongst all songs from Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi 2, 'Ek Do Teen' emerges to be the most popular song amongst the masses. Despite being the last content to release before the film hit the screens, 'Ek Do Teen' has turned out to be the most popular track from 'Baaghi 2'. Looks like the audience is loving to learn 'Geenti' from Jacqueline.

Jacqueline Fernandez has been touted as the Queen of party anthems owing to the list of chartbusters to her credit. The sizzling actress adds to the songs with her bodacious moves and perfect expressions.

