Jacqueline Fernandez's 'heavy' travelling story

With tons of costumes, footwear and props for the series of concerts across the US and Canada, Jacqueline was far from travelling light

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez has reached Atlanta for the first leg of Salman Khan's Da-Bangg tour in the US. The Race 3 actor, however, had to wait for 15 hours for her baggage to arrive. With tons of costumes, footwear and props for the series of concerts across the US and Canada, Jacqueline was far from travelling light. She expressed her joy on receiving her baggage on Instastory by saying, "It's time to get ready."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates