Jacqueline Fernandez's trailer of Hollywood film Definition of Fear is out

What is really interesting about this film is that Bollywood superstar Jacqueline Fernandez is making her Hollywood debut in it. Jacqueline says in her video byte announcing the arrival of her first English speaking film “ I’m very proud of Definition of Fear and also very excited for its release". Director James Simpson says “ This psychological horror will stop you sleeping, be aware! Jacqueline was amazing in it and I’m so excited to share what created together!





Definition of Fear, a horror-suspense-thriller film shot in Canada is about how fear can be manipulated, created……but sometimes it can be very real too. It’s a story about four girls who decide to spend their weekend at an isolated mansion deep in a forest and playing at night with an Ouija board starts something they can’t control - little do they know that they are not the only ones there. Much to their horror, they have to struggle to try and save their lives and the real danger is closer then they can ever imagine. Definition of Fear releases this August nationwide by Formula Bollywood (India) Pvt Ltd.

Definition of Fear has been directed by James Simpson, produced by Christopher J.Branch, James F.Simpson, Robert Menzies. The film's Executive Producers are Barry Cook, Saras Kanungo. Definition of Fear's star cast includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Katherine Barrell, Blythe Hubbard, Mercedes Papalia. The film's media consultant is Parul Chawla, The Picture N Kraft