Jada Pinkett regrets dating 'married' Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith says she regrets dating her husband Will Smith in 1995 before his divorce was finalised from his first wife Sheree Zampino Fletcher. Jada Pinkett had a revealing, tear-filled conversation with Sheree on her new series Red Table Talk, reports People magazine.

"Because I did not understand marriage. I didn't understand divorce. I will say that I probably should've fell back," Jada Pinkett said. To that, Sheree replied:"You think?" Jada Pinkett later explained how it took time for her to realise that she was behaving "insensitively" and "inconsiderately" when Will Smith's marriage to Sheree was in trouble.

Jada Pinkett started dating the actor while he was still married to Sheree, with whom he shared a 3-year-old son, Trey, at the time. The 'Girls Trip' actress and Will Smith have since been married for 20 years.

