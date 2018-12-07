Jada Pinkett Smith resented her father

hollywood

Jada Pinkett Smith has opened up about the "resentment" she had for her drug addict father when she was growing up

Jada Pinkett Smith

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith has opened up about the "resentment" she had for her drug addict father when she was growing up. Speaking with her half-brother, Caleeb Pinkett, and her "Red Table Talk" co-stars, her daughter Willow and mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones, Smith said: "We had a lot of resentment.

"We had that feeling like we had to be responsible for him (father), but he never had to be responsible for us, and that was a hard pill for me to swallow. He told me at seven, 'I can't be your father. I'm a criminal, I'm an addict and that's just what it is". The 47-year-old actress only learned over the phone from her brother that Rob (father) had died from an overdose shortly after she had had a "horrendous" argument with him, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "The most difficult part of him dying like that is because he and I had had a horrendous fight when I found out that he relapsed. I was like, 'I don't owe you nothing. You didn't do s**t for me, you didn't do s**t for Caleeb. I don't owe you nothing.' It was one of those."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever