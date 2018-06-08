Jada Pinkett Smith was 'devastated' when Jaden moved out

The After Earth actor Jaden Smith said leaving home made him "appreciate" his parents

Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith said she was "devastated" when her son Jaden Smith moved out of the house at the age of 15. The 46-year-old actor-singer said she eventually came to terms with the idea that children need there own space. "One thing that I've learned is that every child need something different. At 15-years-old, Jaden, and I remember this day specifically, it's probably one of the most heartbreaking moments of my life.

"You got to a point where you told me straight up, you were like, 'Mom, I have to leave here to live my life.' I remember thinking to myself, as devastated as I was, I was like, 'He's right. The time is now. He's 15. It's time for him to leave the house'," Jada said to Jaden on her Facebook show "Red Table Talk".

The "After Earth" actor said leaving home made him "appreciate" his parents. "It just makes you appreciate being at home, being with your parents, spending quality time with your family. You get out into the world and you just understand things," he said.

