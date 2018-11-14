Jada Pinkett Smith was racially harassed by police

hollywood

Jada Pinkett Smith

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith says she was racially harassed by a police officer when she was younger. The 47-year-old actress said that while she was staying in Virginia Beach several years ago, she was the victim of a racial attack when "two white officers" told her to get her "n**** b***h a**" out of the street she was on, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Talking her Facebook watch show "Red Table Talk", she said: "I remember going to Virginia Beach. Remember when they had the riots? I was there by myself - terrified - trying to get back to my hotel.

"I will never forget, there were these two white officers. I was like, 'I'm just trying to get down the street so I can get to my hotel' and they said, 'You better get your n**** b***h a** off this street right now.'"

The "Girls Trip" star, who is married to actor Will Smith, spoke to her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones on the show, who also opened up about her own experiences with racism growing up.

