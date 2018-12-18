Jade Thirlwall reunites with boyfriend

hollywood

Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall reunited with her boyfriend Jed Elliot after 103 days apart

Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall reunited with her boyfriend Jed Elliot after 103 days apart. She met him at an airport. Seeing her man, Thirlwall, who had a welcome home sign, rushed towards him and the pair started hugging and kissing, thesun.co.uk reported on Sunday. She posted a video of them and quoted the famous line from "Love Actually". She wrote: "103 days later. ‘If you look for it, I've got a sneaky feeling you'll find that love actually is all around'."

Last month, fans were concerned the couple had split after she started crying on stage while performing with Little Mix members. Elliot, who has been on the road with 'The Body Talks Tour' since August, put the worries to bed when he commented beneath one of her pictures "I fancy you".

Elliot and members of his band The Struts have travelled the length and breadth of the US, with barely a day off since the start of September. Thirlwall has been busy herself as the band have released their new album LM5. They have been dating since the beginning of 2016.

