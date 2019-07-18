MSSA football: Jaden jolt for St Mary's SSC

football

Cathedral skipper Irani's power-packed header for opening goal sets up 3-0 victory against under-16 Division I defending champions from Mazagaon

Cathedral & John Connon's Jaden Irani (right) dribbles past St Mary's Razeen Ansari during their MSSA boys U-16 inter-school Division-I match at St Xavier's ground in Parel yesterday. Pic /Suresh Karkera

Captain Jaden Irani's top-notch headed effort which resulted in the opening goal and substitute Zahn Mucadum's two opportunistic late strikes were the highlight of Cathedral & John Connon's (Fort) comfortable 3-0 win against defending champions St Mary's SSC (Mazagaon) in a boys' U-16 Division-I Group 'A' match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at the St Xavier's ground, Parel yesterday.

Jaden, 15, a natural talent, who plays with a lot of energy and aggression, rocked the St Mary's citadel with a snap goal that had the stamp of class written all over it.

Following teammate Agrim Solanki's swerving flag-kick from the left, Jaden charged in to get to the ball and firmly headed home past a hapless St. Mary's custodian Ronit More, who was left rooted to the ground.

The Mazagaon school boys tried hard to get back into the game, but were unable to break down the stubborn Cathedral defence marshalled by Jaden.

Later, substitute Zahn, 15, who replaced Kabir Chawla in the second period, scored twice in as many minutes towards the fag end of the match. In the 49th minute, Zahn chested down Arjun Sawant's long forward pass on the left and weaved his way towards goal before slotting past Ronit to make it 2-0.

A minute later, he once again showed good anticipation and alertness as he latched on to Agrim's defence splitting through pass and scored on his second attempt after goalkeeper Ronit had blocked his first attempt.

Earlier in the day, Samuel Kagnulkar scored from a 25-yard free kick in the eight minute to enable St Pius X (Mulund) beat Campion School 1-0.

Cathedral and St Pius, both with four points (one win, one draw), meet in the concluding group match tomorrow.

A draw will suffice for both to qualify for the quarter-final play-offs.

St Mary's and Campion School, with a point each, also clash on Friday. In the third match, former champions Don Bosco (Matunga) recorded their second straight win as they beat promoted side Army Public School (Colaba) 1-0. Striker Pratej Lanjewar netted the only goal of the match.

